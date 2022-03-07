Tornado drill to take place across Virginia Tuesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A statewide tornado drill is set to take place Tuesday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is partnering with the National Weather Service again to promote the week. VDEM says this week is designed to remind and educate everyone of threats from severe weather.

Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week will be from March 7-11. The statewide tornado drill will take place on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m.

Every school, business, workplace, and family across Virginia are encouraged to participate in the drill.

Each day during the week, a different topic will be covered and shared on social media.

For more information about Severe Weather Awareness Week 2022, click here.