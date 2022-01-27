Watch
News

Actions

Town Center of Virginia Beach announces new tenants

items.[0].image.alt
Aerophoto America/Aerophoto America
ARMADA HOFFLER TOWN CENTER
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 10:38:10-05

VIRGINIA BEACH - Va. - New tenants are coming to Virginia Beach!

Town Center of Virginia Beach, Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. owned mixed-use center, announced that the it would be receiving five new tenants.

The new tenants include: Legal Sea Foods, Bath & Body Works, Nando’s Chicken, Madewell, and Cinnaholic Bakery

“We are pleased to welcome these exciting new tenants to Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties.

The new tenants will be joining other recent additions yo the center such as: Nike, Three-Notch’d Brewing, Dry Bar, and Benny’s Pizza.

“Championing the greater Hampton Roads region to a new generation of retailers, leveraging the area’s coastal appeal and thriving business community, has always been important to us,” Haddad explained.

The newest additions to Town Center of Virginia Beach brings the retail space to 97% leased.

Who will join next?

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories