Town Center of Virginia Beach announces new tenants

VIRGINIA BEACH - Va. - New tenants are coming to Virginia Beach!

Town Center of Virginia Beach, Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. owned mixed-use center, announced that the it would be receiving five new tenants.

The new tenants include: Legal Sea Foods, Bath & Body Works, Nando’s Chicken, Madewell, and Cinnaholic Bakery

“We are pleased to welcome these exciting new tenants to Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties.

The new tenants will be joining other recent additions yo the center such as: Nike, Three-Notch’d Brewing, Dry Bar, and Benny’s Pizza.

“Championing the greater Hampton Roads region to a new generation of retailers, leveraging the area’s coastal appeal and thriving business community, has always been important to us,” Haddad explained.

The newest additions to Town Center of Virginia Beach brings the retail space to 97% leased.

Who will join next?