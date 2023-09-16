TowneBank Tower opens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — TowneBank Tower had its official grand opening Thursday.

The ribbon cutting celebrated the renovations done to ten floors that will house Towne Companies, according to a press release from TowneBank. Those in attendance had the opportunity to tour several of the floors after remarks from Bob Aston, executive chairman of TowneBank; Will Morrison, president and chief executive officer of Towne Financial Services Group; Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, PhD; and Amy Sampson, president and chief executive officer of CHKD Health System.

Joel Rubin/ TowneBank

TowneBank and CHKD jointly purchased the downtown Norfolk tower from Norfolk Southern in June 2020, according to a press release from TowneBank. After the grand opening, the tower will support 350 employees from TowneBank Mortgage and its joint ventures, Towne Insurance and Towne Benefits, TowneBank Commercial, Mortgage, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Vacations, Towne 1031 Exchange, as well as the company’s community financial engagement officer.

TowneBank was founded in 1999 operates over 45 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and central Virginia, according to a press release from TowneBank.

