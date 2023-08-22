Toxic hammerhead worms popping up in Hampton Roads: What you need to know

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hammerhead worms are popping up all over Hampton Roads - they are carnivorous, cannibalistic and just plain gross.

“They are very odd looking and eye catching, they are flat and soft and squishy, they have a weird shaped head, some of them have stripes of different colors or widths along the back,” said Virginia Tech entomologist Theresa Dellinger.

Hammerhead worms are part of the flat worm family, they are from Asia and are considered an invasive species. They eat earthworms, snails and soft bodied insects, and sometimes each other.

Dellinger said they also secrete a neurotoxin simliar to a pufferfish that can cause a rash if touched.

“They either use this toxin to help subdue their prey, or they use it to protect themselves against predators,” said Dellinger.

They also can re-spawn if you cut them up. Dellinger has these tips for disposing of hammerhead worms:



Place them in a container with salt or dish soap

Put them in your freezer

Leave them in direct sunlight

Remember to always wear gloves when handling hammerhead worms to protect from the toxic mucus

Dellinger said to also keep an eye on pets and small children, as hammerhead worms can cause health issues if ingested.