Toyota conducts safety recall involving certain 2022 Tundra vehicles

PLANO, TX. - Approximately 46,000 vehicles in the U.S. are involved in a safety recall Toyota is conducting on certain 2022 Tundra vehicles.

According to a press release by Toyota: “vehicles in this recall have certain nuts on the rear axle assembly that can loosen over time, and, in some cases, fall off, potentially causing an axle shaft sub-assembly to separate from the axle. If complete separation occurs, this can affect vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Owners of vehicles involved in the safety recall will be notified by late July 2022.

To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

For more information click here.