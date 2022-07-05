Watch Now
News

Actions

Toyota conducts safety recall involving certain 2022 Tundra vehicles

toyota logo, r m
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, The company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
toyota logo, r m
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 10:36:23-04

PLANO, TX. - Approximately 46,000 vehicles in the U.S. are involved in a safety recall Toyota is conducting on certain 2022 Tundra vehicles.

According to a press release by Toyota: “vehicles in this recall have certain nuts on the rear axle assembly that can loosen over time, and, in some cases, fall off, potentially causing an axle shaft sub-assembly to separate from the axle. If complete separation occurs, this can affect vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Owners of vehicles involved in the safety recall will be notified by late July 2022.

To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo