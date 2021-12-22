Watch
Track Santa's flight around world with NORAD's Santa Tracker

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
FILE - Santa Claus waves during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy's said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Posted at 11:24 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 11:24:30-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Santa Claus is coming to town!

For the 66th year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa, his sleigh, and flying reindeer.

Starting December 24, families have the chance to track Santa's flight around the world with the NORAD Santa Tracker.

There's even an app, compatible with both iPhones and Google phones, that tracks Santa's trip as well.

The tradition began in 1955 when Col. Harry Shoup of the Continental Air Defense Command took a call from a child looking for Santa after dialing a misprinted phone number for a department store.

NORAD tracks Santa, but cannot predict where and when he will arrive at your house, but it is known that it appears he arrives only when children are asleep. In most countries, it seems Santa arrives between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on December 24.

Families can call the Santa Tracker Hotline at 1-877-Hi-NORAD.

Click here to track Santa's journey.

