Tractor trailer carrying batteries, computer parts catches fire in Suffolk, causing hazmat incident

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a tractor trailer fire that became a hazardous materials incident Thursday.

Police said the call for the fire came in at 11:29 a.m., and officers responded to the Southwest Bypass headed towards northbound Route 58.

According to police, the driver was able to pull over and detach the cab from its burning trailer, which was filled with computer parts and batteries, to avoid extension. No injuries were reported, but because of the trailer's contents and proximity to a nearby retention pond, a Virginia Emergency Management Hazardous Material Officer responded to assist in the clean-up process.

Fire officials said the cab will be reconnected to its trailer in order to move it from the road to another location, where the burned contents can be offloaded and taken away.

Clean-up efforts are expected to take several hours, and crews will remain on scene due to the smoldering contents.

One lane of travel and the right shoulder is currently closed. Traffic is continuing to flow without incident in one lane, and then will be reopened once the cab and trailer are moved.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.