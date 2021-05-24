Tractor Trailer carrying livestock overturns in Suffolk, closing roadway

SUFFOLK, Va. - Crews responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor trailer Monday morning around 1:45 a.m.

The crash happened in the 4100 block of Godwin Boulevard.

The truck was carrying livestock at the time of the crash.

Officials said the driver of the truck had minor injuries and received emergency medical assessment and treatment at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

​Cleanup efforts are underway but officials said they believe crews are close to being done. The roadway is estimated to be closed for another couple of hours as the truck is still on its side.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

In a the picture provided by police, there appears to be pigs around the crash. News 3 has reached out for more information on the animals.