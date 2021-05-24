24 pigs die after tractor trailer carrying livestock overturns in Suffolk, closing roadway

SUFFOLK, Va. - Crews responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor trailer Monday morning around 1:45 a.m.

The crash happened in the 4100 block of Godwin Boulevard.

The truck was carrying livestock at the time of the crash.

Officials said the driver of the truck had minor injuries and received emergency medical assessment and treatment at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

​Cleanup efforts were underway and the roadway was closed. The roadway was reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The truck was carrying approximately 167 pigs at the time of the accident. Smithfield Foods sent a response team to the scene to assist with operations.

According to Smithfield Food officials, 12 animals died in the crash and 12 more were properly euthanized at the scene in accordance with protocols. A total of 143 pigs were delivered to Smithfield in continuance of the planned delivery.

Officials said the driver of the truck was cited for Fail to Maintain Proper Control.

