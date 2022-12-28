Fatal tractor-trailer in Chesapeake on I-64 causes lane closures

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A fatal tractor-trailer crash occurred this morning in Chesapeake on I-64, eastbound, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say a call came in just after 6 a.m. about a “single vehicle tractor trailer, overturned with possible entrapment.” They said the crash is a confirmed fatality and have not disclosed the person's identity yet.

All eastbound lanes are still blocked. The two left lanes are closed at the 299mm., according to police. They are advising drivers to take different routes this morning, and they are unsure when the lanes will reopen. A detour has been placed at the Military Highway exit.

Stay with News 3 for updates.