Tractor trailer driver killed, 2 people injured in Brunswick Co. interstate crash

BRUNSWICK Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a tractor trailer driver was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at 1:43 a.m. on I-85 at the 24 mile marker in Brunswick County. A tractor trailer ran off the roadway and sideswiped another vehicle, then struck several trees before jack-knifing.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the tractor trailer's driver died at the scene from their injuries.

Troopers currently have the right lane blocked as they continue to investigate the crash.