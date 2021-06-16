Tractor trailer fire closes portion of Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Route 58/Portsmouth Boulevard is closed after a tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes at the city line around 2:31 p.m.

Suffolk Police and units with Suffolk Fire & Rescue are currently on scene responding to the incident, and the Chesapeake Fire Department is providing mutual aid.

No injuries were reported.

As of 4 p.m., two lanes on Route 58/Portsmouth Boulevard westbound at the city line have now reopened to through traffic; however, delays are still in the immediate area.

The third lane will be opening after crews have removed the remaining debris from the road.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief James Broglin says the tractor trailer will be hauled to the SPSA Landfill to investigate the cause of the fire.

