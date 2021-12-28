Tractor-trailer full of cargo catches fire in Suffolk, crews on scene

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on Portsmouth Boulevard/Route 58 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the fire department, dispatch received a call regarding the fire at 1:36 p.m. When crews arrived in the 1900 block of eastbound Route 58, they found the tractor-trailer with flames showing from its rear brakes.

The fire progressed into the trailer, and its contents, which fire crews say are non-hazardous materials, caught fire.

Due to the cargo packed into the trailer, the trailer's contents are being unloaded to suppress the fire. No injuries have been reported.

According to fire crews, one lane of traffic is closed and is expected to remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.