Tractor trailer hits pole, causes traffic delays for drivers in Suffolk: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. – Road travel at an intersection in Suffolk is restricted after a tractor trailer hit a pole, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

The department said on Thursday, March 9 just before noon, police responded to the incident at the intersection of Constance Road and Main Street.



Police say the incident involved a tractor trailer and a Dominion Energy pole. The department is calling the incident a hit and run, and there is currently no information on who was driving the tractor trailer.

While repairs are being made on the damaged power pole, travel near the scene is restricted. Suffolk Public Works personnel are coordinating detours to help drivers navigate their way around the scene. The traffic delays are projected to last for several hours.

The Suffolk Police Department is investigating incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.