Virginia State Police was investigating a two vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on I-64 westbound Monday morning.

Police said it was at the I-264 interchange and the tractor trailer jacked knifed.

It was also leaking fuel over the roadway, causing the ramp from I-64 WB to I-264 EB to be blocked.

Troopers were on scene investigating as of 9 a.m.

There is no further information at this time.