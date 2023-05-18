Traffic alert issued after 30 cows escape Virginia pasture

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- A traffic alert was issued in Brunswick County, Virginia on Thursday after up to 30 cows escaped their pasture and may be wandering around the heavily-traveled Route 58.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 4 a.m. about a cow in the road along the 3100 block of Bright Leaf Road.

"The Virginia Department of Corrections Agricultural Work Camp was notified and began searching for the cow," Brunswick Sheriff Brian Roberts wrote in an update. "Upon investigation of the pasture and fencing, it was determined that the fence was damaged by a livestock stampede likely due to a bear or pack of coyotes disturbing the herd."

The cows are believed to be somewhere between Liberty Church to Scott’s Company on Highway 58.

"Use caution when traveling in this area, especially at night due to the herd being displaced," Roberts advised. "Correctional employees are actively partnering with our office and others to safely return the herd to the pasture."