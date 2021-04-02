Man flown to hospital after being ejected from vehicle in Virginia Beach crash

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Emergency crews responded to a serious crash on Ferrell Parkway early Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Emergency Communications received a call for service for a single vehicle crash in the 4800 block of Ferrell Parkway.

Police arrived said they and found a 4-door sedan and one person in that vehicle. The preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was traveling westbound in the 4800 block of Ferrell Parkway when it left the roadway, struck a tree in the median, and rolled over as it crossed into oncoming eastbound lanes on Ferrell Parkway.

Officials said the adult male driver was ejected at some point during the crash. Nightingale responded and took the driver to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no other vehicles or people involved or injured in this incident.

All eastbound traffic on Ferrell Parkway from Pleasant Valley Road to Salem Road is suspended for the ongoing investigation. Use alternate routes and avoid this area.