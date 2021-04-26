Watch
Traffic crash involving school bus, minivan leaves one man and two women injured

Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 10:58:35-04

JAMES CITY CO., Va. - Police responded to a report of a traffic crash located on Longhill Road at Burlington Lane around 6 a.m.

The James City County Police Department and Fire Department conducted an investigation and found that a Williamsburg-James County City school bus heading west on Longhill Road collided with a 1991 Ford Minivan that was traveling east on Longhill Road in the west bound lane.

According to a news release, both vehicles swerved in an attempt to avoid the collision, but were not able to do so.

The driver of the minivan, a 23-year-old JCC man, was flown to Virginia Commonwealth University to be treated for serious injuries.

The school bus driver, a 53-year-old York County woman, and the school bus aid, a 59-year-old JCC woman, was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital to be treated for non-life-threating injuries.

There were no passengers on the school bus.

Longhill Road remains shut down in both directions at this time.

