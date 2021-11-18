Traffic delays, road closures expected during Norfolk Harbor Race Weekend

NORFOLK, Va. - Expect traffic delays and road closures in Downtown Norfolk Saturday and Sunday as the Norfolk Harbor Race takes place.

Traffic delays and closures will occur between 5:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Street closures will also impact entrances and exits of downtown parking garages.

On Saturday, Waterside Drive will close at 5 a.m. in both directions. The complete racecourse will be secured by 7:30 a.m., and the race begins at 8 a.m. The graphic above shows the racecourse map.

Boush Street, southbound at Brambleton, will be restricted from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

On Sunday, Waterside Drive will close at 5 a.m. in both directions. The racecourse will be secured by 7 a.m., and the races begin at 7:30 a.m.

You may experience slight delays while runners pass along the route.

On-street parking restrictions will vary in the downtown area on both days. For a complete list of on-street parking removals, click here.

Parking will be restricted on streets including but not limited to: Bute Street, Duke Street, Dunmore Street, W. Tazewell Street, College Cross, Harbour Street (Sunday only), Brooke Avenue (Sunday only) and York Street (Sunday only).

To learn more about the delays and closures, click here.

