Traffic eastbound of I-64 at Bowers Hill stopped following fatal two-vehicle incident: Police

Posted at 12:07 PM, Mar 10, 2023
One person is dead following an incident involving two vehicles on I-64, according to Virginia State Police.

Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, police said “all lanes of traffic eastbound of I-64 at Bowers Hill are stopped” while authorities investigate.

VDOT is currently at the scene redirecting traffic. Virginia State Police is advising drivers to avoid the area.

This story will be updated accordingly as this is breaking news.

