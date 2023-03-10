Traffic eastbound of I-64 at Bowers Hill stopped following fatal two-vehicle incident: Police

One person is dead following an incident involving two vehicles on I-64, according to Virginia State Police.

Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, police said “all lanes of traffic eastbound of I-64 at Bowers Hill are stopped” while authorities investigate.

VDOT is currently at the scene redirecting traffic. Virginia State Police is advising drivers to avoid the area.

