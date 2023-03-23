Watch Now
News

Actions

TRAFFIC SHIFT: Route 58 Holland Road widening project in Suffolk

Cracked road surface tight shot
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Cracks have been filled over time on a surface road near downtown Omaha, Neb. as seen on May 27, 2022.
Cracked road surface tight shot
Posted at 2:33 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 14:33:38-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Public Works department advises the Route 58, Holland Road Corridor Widening project is preparing to shift traffic.

The switch in traffic pattern will take place between the US 13 Bypass and Grove Avenue.

The city says that west bound traffic will move north onto the newly constructed lanes, allowing the eastbound traffic to shift onto these vacated lanes. This will allow the contractor to work on the south side of the road. The contractor expects to make the shift as early as Monday, March, 27; however, this is weather dependent.

The city further explained that newly aligned Northbrook Avenue will also open to traffic during this switch. However, there will be no operational traffic signal at the intersection at this time. The signal at Grove Avenue will remain operational until this summer when the signal at Northbrook Avenue replaces it.

The traffic pattern for the western part of the project, from Grove Avenue to the Center Point Industrial Estate, will not change.

A 35mph speed limit in effect throughout the entire three-mile work zone. Please drive safely.

A video explaining the upcoming traffic shift can be found below.

For more information, contact the Project Manager Mitch Conner (757) 514-7626 mdconner@suffolkva.us or visit the project webpage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV