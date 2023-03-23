TRAFFIC SHIFT: Route 58 Holland Road widening project in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Public Works department advises the Route 58, Holland Road Corridor Widening project is preparing to shift traffic.

The switch in traffic pattern will take place between the US 13 Bypass and Grove Avenue.

The city says that west bound traffic will move north onto the newly constructed lanes, allowing the eastbound traffic to shift onto these vacated lanes. This will allow the contractor to work on the south side of the road. The contractor expects to make the shift as early as Monday, March, 27; however, this is weather dependent.

The city further explained that newly aligned Northbrook Avenue will also open to traffic during this switch. However, there will be no operational traffic signal at the intersection at this time. The signal at Grove Avenue will remain operational until this summer when the signal at Northbrook Avenue replaces it.

The traffic pattern for the western part of the project, from Grove Avenue to the Center Point Industrial Estate, will not change.

A 35mph speed limit in effect throughout the entire three-mile work zone. Please drive safely.

A video explaining the upcoming traffic shift can be found below.

For more information, contact the Project Manager Mitch Conner (757) 514-7626 mdconner@suffolkva.us or visit the project webpage.