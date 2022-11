WINDSOR, Va. — A train crashed into a tractor-trailer Monday after it got stuck on the tracks at a crossing in Windsor.

Virginia State Police said it happened just before 1:55 p.m. at the tracks on Windsor Boulevard/Route 258.

The crash caused the tractor-trailer to go up in flames, police said. The train pushed into a ditch along the track.

Police did not say anything about potential injuries.

Troopers said they are investigating.