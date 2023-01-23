Student assaulted after 4 trespassers gain entry to Menchville High

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A trespassing incident at Menchville High School is prompting school officials to implement stronger security measures on campus, according to school officials.

In a message sent to Menchville families and staff from Principal Lisa Egolf, one of the trespassers assaulted a Menchville student.

The following information regarding the incident was shared in the message:

On Friday, Jan. 20, four females who attend school in Hampton entered the school. At least three of the females gained access after two Menchville students, who assumed they were also Menchville students, let them in at the entrance by the main office.

The trespassers spent time in various areas on school grounds, including the cafeteria, several restrooms and the hall.

Before the second lunch period, one of the trespassers “assaulted a Menchville student after she left her class to go to lunch.” The Menchville student was taken to the school nurse with minor injuries.

After the assault, the four females ran out of the school and left in a car that was parked off campus.

Egolf’s message also said that both the police department and school leadership personnel are investigating the incident, and three of the trespassers have been identified. It is unclear if the fourth trespasser has since been identified.

Egolf also said, “one [trespasser] will face assault charges and all four [trespassers] will be charged with trespassing” and “at least one Menchville student may be involved.”

The School Division Leadership Team followed up with a message outlining the newly implemented security protocol. The message states the following:

While the investigation is ongoing, the following measures will be implemented immediately:



Two security officers will be assigned to the front desk to check in visitors and monitor student and staff entry and exit

Security protocols will be reviewed with all students and staff

The MHS school security team will increase hallway coverage and student identification procedures

One of the unauthorized visitors is facing assault charges and all of them will be charged with trespassing and may face other related charges. In addition, all NNPS students involved with this incident will face consequences per category BSC of the Rights & Responsibilities Handbook

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.