Trial of former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe begins

NORFOLK, Va. - The trial of former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe began Tuesday morning at the Federal Courthouse.

McCabe faces 11 federal charges and is accused of using his position as sheriff to enrich himself. The trial began Tuesday with jury selection.

McCabe prominently served as the sheriff of the city for more than 20 years and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2016. He was indicted in 2019.

Prosecutors say McCabe gave a company called Correct Care Solutions the advantage in getting medical services contracts with the Norfolk City Jail. In exchange, prosecutors say he received cash, gifts, travel, and campaign contributions.

McCabe has pleaded not guilty. "I think we've been waiting four years for this. I think Bob McCabe is anxious to have this start and for him to be able to tell his story and to be exonerated at the conclusion, so we're looking forward to the trial," said James Broccoletti, McCabe's attorney.

The former head of Correct Care Solutions has also been indicted and will stand trial later this year.

Dozens of witnesses are expected to be called during the trial and each side says they have hundreds of exhibits of evidence.

Prosecutors say McCabe accepted the bribes to help support his lifestyle and gambling habit.

McCabe stepped down as sheriff in 2017. "It's been very difficult, very hard emotionally. He put his heart and soul into the city - his heart and soul into the jail. He's the best sheriff the city ever had. It's very difficult for him," said Broccoletti.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.