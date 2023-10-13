Watch Now
Trick-or-treaters may experience extra scare this Halloween with less candy in their bags

A new survey shows that many shoppers say inflation will impact their plans to buy Halloween candy.
Halloween Candy
Posted at 11:38 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 11:45:13-04

Trick-or-treaters may experience an extra scare this Halloween! A new survey is suggesting they may get less candy this year, due to inflation.

Researchers at the sales and marketing group ‘Advantage Solutions’ surveyed over one thousand adults.

40% said inflation will impact their plans to buy candy. Among that group, half said they plan on spending the same amount as last year but will be buying less.

Roughly 30% said they will be spending less and buying less and it isn’t just inflation driving up prices.

Producers say a tight sugar supply will be driving up the cost of candy.

