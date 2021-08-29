Trike bikes donated to 13 Newport News Public Schools for mobile literacy program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Several Newport News Public Schools students received bikes as part of a donation from Anthem HealthKeepers.

On August 24, the local healthcare insurer donated trike bikes to 13 schools for students across Newport News and the Newport News Books on Bikes program.

Newport News Public Schools’ Family and Community Engagement Specialists will use the trike bikes to stay connected with students and promote literacy after school hours and during school holidays.

The bikes will be used for the Newport News Books on Bikes volunteers to visit neighborhoods to deliver books directly to students.

Students at Denbigh Early Childhood Center, Watkins Early Childhood Center, Marshall Early Learning Center, Achievable Dream Academy, Carver Elementary School, Hidenwood Elementary School, Jenkins Elementary School, Katherine Johnson Elementary School (formerly Lee Hall), Newsome Park Elementary School, Palmer Elementary School, Sanford Elementary School, Saunders Elementary School and Sedgefield Elementary School will benefit from the program.

The bike program's goal is to keep children excited and engaged in reading while increasing access to books. Relationships between home and school are built as teachers and other staff deliver books with popsicles throughout student neighborhoods.

Books on Bikes originated in Charlottesville and three Newport News Public Schools teachers replicated the program locally which has expanded throughout the city.