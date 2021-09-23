Tropical Storm Sam forecast to become Category 3 hurricane; currently no threat to land

Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Sam has 60 mph sustained winds, and its center is located 1,635 miles ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands. It is moving toward the W at 16 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds are extending outward up to 60 miles from its center.

Tropical Storm Sam is forecast to track WNW through the Atlantic, strengthening into a major Category 3 hurricane Saturday.

Right now, there's no threat to land. It's too early to tell if we could have any impacts from Sam across the United States.

As of 5 p.m., Thursday, September 23:

Location: 11.1N 39.7W

Moving: W at 16 mph

Min pressure: 1000 mb

Max sustained winds: 60 mph

