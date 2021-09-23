Watch
News

Actions

Tropical Storm Sam forecast to become Category 3 hurricane; currently no threat to land

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Sam 5p Thursday
Hurricane Stats Track 3.png
Hurricane Stats Spaghetti 3.png
Posted at 6:01 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 18:01:05-04

Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Sam has 60 mph sustained winds, and its center is located 1,635 miles ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands. It is moving toward the W at 16 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds are extending outward up to 60 miles from its center.

Tropical Storm Sam is forecast to track WNW through the Atlantic, strengthening into a major Category 3 hurricane Saturday.

Right now, there's no threat to land. It's too early to tell if we could have any impacts from Sam across the United States.

As of 5 p.m., Thursday, September 23:

Location: 11.1N 39.7W

Moving: W at 16 mph

Min pressure: 1000 mb

Max sustained winds: 60 mph

Interactive Hurricane Tracker | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections