Truck crash in James City County injures 2, causes power outage: Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A truck crash in James City County caused a power outage and sent two people to the hospital.

Around 3:25 p.m. JCC police and fire departments went to the crash on the 7300 block of Richmond Road, near Norge Elementary, according to the JCCPD. A 2021 Isuzu commercial truck going west veered off the road and hit a Dominion power pole, causing an outage in parts nearby.

Police say that one driver and one passenger were ejected from the truck and then transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

The extent of their injuries is unknown, according to police.

The JCCPD says that an investigation into the crash is ongoing but preliminary findings indicate that speed may not have been a factor.

As of 7 p.m. Dominion Power was still working to restore power and the westbound lane of Richmond Road was open to only one travel lane.