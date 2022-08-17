Truck runs off road in Newport News and lands in Hampton, driver suffering critical injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man had been left with critical injuries following a single vehicle crash that took place across two cities.

Virginia State Police are currently investigating the crash that happened at approximately 9:42 A.M. where a tractor trailer had run off the road.

According to police, it was discovered upon arrival that the driver of the tractor trailer, ran off the roadway through the guardrail and over the embankment. The driver was found to be in critical condition and taken to Riverside Regional Hospital.

The crash occurred on the interstate in Newport News, and the truck landed in the city of Hampton.

“Hampton Fire Department are currently on scene working the hazmat scene from the vehicle. CSX is also on scene due to the proximity to the railroad tracks, and currently awaiting heavy duty tow trucks to assist in the removal of the tractor trailer,” said Sergeant Michelle Anaya

Local law enforcement has shut down The Aberdeen Roadway. The investigation is ongoing.