Watch
News

Actions

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a joint statement with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Former President Donald Trump plans to affirm his commitment to the Republican Party — and raise the possibility that someone else will be the GOP's next presidential nominee — in a closed-door speech to donors Saturday night, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 15:59:31-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump went off script during a closed-door speech to Republican donors, with former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell among his targets.

Trump took them on during an address Saturday night at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

His speech came as Republican officials are trying to play down an internal feud over his role in the party, his commitment to GOP fundraising and his plans for 2024. While Trump’s advisers initially said he planned to emphasize party unity, he rarely sticks to script.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education