Trump to speak at North Carolina GOP convention on June 5

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 file photo, a screen displays President Donald Trump as he speaks on stage during the first day of the Republican National Committee convention in Charlotte, N.C. On Monday, May 17, 2021, GOP officials announced that the former president will speak at the June 5, 2021 state convention dinner in Greenville. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Posted at 12:20 PM, May 17, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will speak at North Carolina's annual state Republican Party convention next month.

Party officials announced Monday that Trump will speak at the June 5 convention dinner in Greenville.

Trump has expressed interest in running for president again in 2024 but has not yet announced a decision. North Carolina GOP party leaders are hoping he'll keep playing a role in state politics and help the party in the upcoming 2022 midterms.

A party spokeswoman said Trump's speech will be off-limits to the media and that journalists won't be able to view it in any way.

