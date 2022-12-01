TSA catches 24th gun at Norfolk airport security checkpoint; a record for 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration officials stopped a Chesapeake man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a flight out of Norfolk International Airport on Wednesday.

In a release sent on Thursday, TSA officials said the .380 caliber handgun, which was loaded with six bullets, marked the 24th gun caught at the airport's security checkpoints so far this year, which set a new record for the airport.

In 2021, the airport reported 23 firearms that were caught at security.

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 (As of 11/30/22) Guns caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints 14 10 21 15 12 23 24

Source: TSA

Officials were alerted to the gun when it set off an alarm as the man walked through the X-ray machine.

“Our officers are good at their jobs, but frankly, this is not the type of record we are looking to set. We would rather that travelers pack their guns properly for a flight. Firearms are not permitted through a security checkpoint because passengers should not have access to a firearm during a flight. This also applies to travelers with concealed carry permits or passengers who are enrolled in the TSA PreCheck® program," said Robin “Chuck” Burke, the airport's TSA Federal Security Director.

Airport officials said the case involving the Chesapeake man will be sent to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney which will decide if there should be any criminal charges.

The TSA is reminding travelers can travel with firearms only in checked bags if "they are properly packaged and declared at their respective airline ticket counter. They must also be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm."

