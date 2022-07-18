TSA offering $1,000 hiring bonus for officers at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. - The Transportation Security Administration will hold a recruitment event at the Mechanicsville Public Library on July 26, hiring security officers to work at the Richmond International Airport.

According to a release from the TSA, there are currently openings for both full- and part-time positions with a starting salary of $17.55 per hour. The TSA is also currently offering a $1,000 hiring bonus to individuals who become TSA officers for Richmond's airport — new hires will receive $500 upon starting and another $500 at their one-year anniversary.

The recruitment table will be staffed from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on July 26. Interested applicants can complete a job application on-site.

Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields, the TSA said.

For more information on the duties of a TSA officer or to view open positions around the country, click here.