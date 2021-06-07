Watch
News

Actions

TSA saw highest amount of travelers on Sunday since beginning of pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
2011 Getty Images
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
A scenic view of aircraft flying overhead photographed on November 29, 2010 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
U.S. airlines carried almost twice as many passengers in June than in May, BTS says
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 08:34:09-04

The Transportation Security Agency (TSA) screened the highest amount of people on Sunday, since the beginning of the pandemic.

TSA spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein said the agency screened 1,984,658 people at airport checkpoints on June 6.

She added that it was the highest throughput since the start of the pandemic.

TSA is now reminding people that if you are planning to fly, you need to get to the airport early and to be prepared with no prohibited items in your carry-on bag.

Click here for more information from TSA.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections