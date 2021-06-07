TSA saw highest amount of travelers on Sunday since beginning of pandemic

The Transportation Security Agency (TSA) screened the highest amount of people on Sunday, since the beginning of the pandemic.

TSA spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein said the agency screened 1,984,658 people at airport checkpoints on June 6.

She added that it was the highest throughput since the start of the pandemic.

TSA is now reminding people that if you are planning to fly, you need to get to the airport early and to be prepared with no prohibited items in your carry-on bag.

Click here for more information from TSA.