TSA stops Hampton woman from bringing loaded gun onto flight at Norfolk airport

TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport confiscated this gun from a Hampton woman as she was going through a security x-ray. March 17, 2023.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 20, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — Security officials at Norfolk International Airport stopped a Hampton woman from bringing a loaded handgun aboard a flight last week.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials on Friday were alerted to the 9mm handgun in the woman's carry-on bag as she went through the x-ray machine, according to a press release.

Norfolk Airport to begin combining TSA in 'the next year'; On-site hotel, terminal expansions on tap
Norfolk International Airport is planning $500 million projects over the next 5-7 years after a record year for passengers in 2022.

Authorities removed the gun and cited the woman.

The TSA said the woman faces a financial penalty of up to $15,000. The case now goes to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

This is the seventh gun that Norfolk TSA officers confiscated in 2023, according to the release.

The TSA reminds travelers that they can only travel with firearms in checked baggage. They must be unloaded and then packed in a hard-sided locked case which must be taken to the airline's check-in counter to be declared.

