Tug boat & recreational vessel crash kills man, injures child and another man near Jordan Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Virginia Marine Police is investigating a boating crash that killed one person and injured two others.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers got a report about a boating crash involving a tug boat and a small recreational vessel near the Jordan Bridge on the Elizabeth River.

One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another adult male suffered minor injuries and a child was taken to CHKD in serious condition, according to Virginia Marine Police.

Officers are working to locate and notify the next of kin of the man who was killed.

The Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, US Navy, Virginia Marine Police, Norfolk Fire-Rescue, Chesapeake Fire-Rescue and the Chesapeake Police Department responded to the report.

The investigation is on-going to determine the cause of the crash.