Watch Now
News

Actions

Turtle lays season’s first nest on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Turtle lays season’s first nest on Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Cape Hatteras National Seashore
The top of a sea turtle nest with eggs showing in the sand. NPS photo/ A. Thompson
Turtle lays season’s first nest on Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Turtle lays season’s first nest on Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Posted at 11:50 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 11:50:14-04

OCRACOKE, N.C. — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says a Loggerhead Sea Turtle has laid the first nest of the season on the Seashore!

Park biologists made the discovery after following turtle tracks on Ocracoke Island and finding a nest with eggs. Personnel say the nest was covered up and rope fencing has been installed for protection.

Turtle lays season’s first nest on Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Turtle tracks entering and exiting the ocean, turning around on shore. NPS photo/ A. Walker

Officials consider the nest to be laid on its discovery date: Friday, May 12. This is an earlier first nest compared to recent years, according to officials: The first nest of the season was laid on May 17 in 2020, May 14 in 2021, and May 20 in 2022.

Turtle lays season’s first nest on Cape Hatteras National Seashore
The top of a sea turtle nest with eggs showing in the sand. NPS photo/ A. Thompson

When sharing the news, Cape Hatteras National Seashore reminded people to follow the signage and nighttime driving restrictions along the Seashore to ensure that wildlife remains protected.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV