Turtle lays season’s first nest on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

OCRACOKE, N.C. — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says a Loggerhead Sea Turtle has laid the first nest of the season on the Seashore!

Park biologists made the discovery after following turtle tracks on Ocracoke Island and finding a nest with eggs. Personnel say the nest was covered up and rope fencing has been installed for protection.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore Turtle tracks entering and exiting the ocean, turning around on shore. NPS photo/ A. Walker

Officials consider the nest to be laid on its discovery date: Friday, May 12. This is an earlier first nest compared to recent years, according to officials: The first nest of the season was laid on May 17 in 2020, May 14 in 2021, and May 20 in 2022.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore The top of a sea turtle nest with eggs showing in the sand. NPS photo/ A. Thompson

When sharing the news, Cape Hatteras National Seashore reminded people to follow the signage and nighttime driving restrictions along the Seashore to ensure that wildlife remains protected.