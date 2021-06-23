TV series 'POSE' star wishes Suffolk a Happy Pride Month as city prepares for first pride festival

SUFFOLK, Va. - One FX series "POSE" star is wishing Suffolk and the entire LGBTQ+ community in Virginia a Happy Pride Month.

Jason Rodriguez, who stars as Lemar Khan on the FX series "POSE," shared his wishes in a video. The popular TV series follows the African American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming ball culture scene in the 80’s and 90’s in New York City.

“I’m so excited for you all to hold space for each other, to hold space for the community, to be able to embrace each other in happiness,” said Rodriguez in the video.

Suffolk Pride Festival will take place on June 27 at Bennetts Creek Park from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say the event will feature music, food, entertainment, vendors, and special guest speakers.

This festival will be the first of what’s anticipated to be an annual event.

Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman recently signed a proclamation officially recognizing June 2021 as “LGBTQ Pride Month” in Suffolk.

The proclamation comes as the local LGBTQ+ community in Suffolk has rallied the last few months to bring more resources to the city.

The Suffolk LGBT Center is still raising funds for its own physical location, but it has already started to give back to the community.

The center has already started outreach services and free community HIV/STI testing on the first Saturday of each month at PourFavor Coffee Shop.

In the video, Rodriguez encourages citizens to donate and help build the new LGBT center.

“Please donate because this would be such a grand moment, especially for our queer and trans youth to be able to have space year round, to have a center where they can call home, to receive the knowledge that they need and the guidance as well,” said Rodriguez.

To make a donation, click here.