Two adults, child taken to hospital after 4-vehicle crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Three people are in the hospital after their vehicle was involved in a crash with three other vehicles in the area of Loftis Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Newport News Police Department responded to a report of a four-vehicle crash in the area around 3:01 p.m.

The department told News 3 one of the vehicles rolled over, but the person inside was able to get out on their own. The other people involved in the crash were also able to get out of their vehicles safely.

Officials say two adults and one child of an unknown age were taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

As of about 4:15 p.m., all lanes are expected to be back open shortly.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no further information.

