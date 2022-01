SUFFOLK, Va. - Crews responded to the scene of a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

The home is in the 200 block of Bunch Avenue and the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m.

Smoke was seen showing from the front door and firefighters said the fire was under control just before 2 p.m.

The two adults will be displaced and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation