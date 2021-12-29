Two adults, six children displaced after Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire that displaced two adults and six children in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake on Wednesday.

The fire was off Canal Drive at the Marina Point Apartments, at 12:15 p.m. E

Fire was coming from two second floor windows when firefighters entered the apartment with hoselines.

The fire was under control at 12:30 p.m., but the apartment was heavily damaged and three additional units were effected by smoke and water.

All residents evacuated safely prior to the fire department's arrival thanks to working smoke detectors. Marina Point management is working to relocate residents.

The Chesapeake Fire Department wants to remind residents that working smoke detectors save lives by maximizing the available time to escape. Detectors should be in every sleeping room and on every level of a home.