Two arrested following armed robbery in Williamsburg

Williamsburg Police have charged two people following an armed robbery in September. It happened on the evening of Sept. 23 at a business in the 3000 block of Richmond Road.

Police said they used surveillance footage and anonymous information to identify the suspects as Preston Fox, 32, of Williamsburg, and England Holley, 33, also of Williamsburg.

Fox was arrested on Oct. 1 in Norfolk, police said. Holley had already been in custody at the Norfolk City Jail.

Fox and Holley are charged with firearm use in the commission of a felony, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and possession of tools with the intent to commit robbery, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

