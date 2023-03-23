Watch Now
Two arrested following fatal shooting at Virginia Beach Red Roof Inn: Police

Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 10:22:12-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two adult males have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Red Roof Inn in Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

On March 1 at 2:44 a.m., officers responded to a shooting incident at the Red Roof Inn on 196 Ballard Court.

At the scene, officers say they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. VBPD says he was pronounced dead at the scene. The department identified him as 22-year-old Jayden Moore of Virginia Beach.

The day after responding to the incident, 23-year-old Keon Harris of Henrico was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, according to VBPD. Detectives have since secured more charges for Harris, including second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

VBPD says another adult male, 22-year-old Tyre Pierre of Chesapeake, was also arrested in connection to the incident. On March 17, he was arrested on outstanding warrants for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the department. Police say he is being extradited back from Florida.

