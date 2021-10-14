Two arrested for home invasion robberies in Norfolk and Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On October 2, Virginia Beach and Norfolk Police Departments worked together to arrest two men in connection with separate home invasion robberies.

Police said a first incident was an unreported home invasion that happened in Virginia Beach prior to the second which was another home invasion robbery in Norfolk.

Police said the two suspects, Dameron Shaikeem Wright and Deandre Ward, were charged with two counts of Robbery, two counts of Abduction, three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Armed Burglary for the home invasion offense in the City of Virginia Beach. Both individuals also face additional criminal charges in the City of Norfolk.

Wright was out on bond for for two counts of Possession of a Loaded Firearm on School Property and Carrying a Loaded Firearm with a greater than 20 round Capacity related to a Virginia Beach arrest on September 18 at the time of the two home invasion robberies, according to police.