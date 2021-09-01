Two arrested in connection with homicide at Newport News hotel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide that took place inside a hotel in April.

On April 28, at 3:56 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express hotel in the 900 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard.

18-year-old Darrius Brown Jr., of Hampton, was found shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Two people have been arrested in connection to this incident.

18-year-old Karim Deshawn Strothers-Chalk was arrested July 29 in Portsmouth. Strothers-Chalk is charged with one count each of second-degree murder, conspiracy/murder, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Another Portsmouth man was arrested on September 1. He was a juvenile at the time of the murder. He is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, conspiracy/murder, robbery, conspiracy/robbery, discharge a firearm in an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.