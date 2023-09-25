2 arrested in connection to March shooting that killed 1, injured 1

HAMPTON, Va. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured in March.

Police say the shooting occurred on Wednesday, March 8, just past midnight. The incident happened in the 1500 block Briarfield Road, and police say they found two male victims who had both been shot in the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road, near Aberdeen Elementary School.

Jesse Tidwell, 19, of Newport News was pronounced dead at the scene and 19-year-old Norfolk man was taken to the hospital, according to Hampton police.

Janylen O'Keefe Chapman,20, and Dasaan Corkley-Williams, 19, of Hampton were in connection to the shooting, according to Hampton police. Chapman was arrested on Aug. 21, Corkley-Williams was arrested on Sept. 23.

Chapman is charged with one count of first degree murder in commission of a robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a murder, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of aggravated malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon, according to police. Corkley-Williams has been charged with one count of first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a murder, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of aggravated malicious wounding and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.