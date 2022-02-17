Two arrests made after attempt to illegally purchase firearms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two arrests have been made regarding an investigation that started in October of 2021.

Both individuals, Mary and Brian Fullem, were located by officers assigned to the Second Precinct’s CSS at a store in Virginia Beach attempting to purchase yet another firearm on February 15, 2022.

The investigation was initiated by the Second Precinct Crime Suppression Squad (CSS) for an illegal firearm purchase.

“It was learned during this investigation that Mary Fullem, a 44-year-old female from Stafford, VA, made a false statement on a firearm purchase form,” Authorities said in the press release. “Once she purchased the firearm, her husband Brian Fullem, a 33-year-old male from Virginia Beach, who is a convicted felon, assumed possession of the firearm.”

Warrants were then obtained against both Mary and Brian Fullem.

False Statement on a Firearm Consent Form and Sale of a Firearm to a Convicted Felon for Mary Fullem.

Felon in Possession of a Firearm and for a Firearm Purchase Violation for Brian Fullem.