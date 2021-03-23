Two bomb threats reported across Hampton Roads Tuesday morning

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Two separate bomb threats were reported Tuesday morning across Hampton Roads.

First, around 8:15 a.m., the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office said they responded to a bomb threat at the courthouse. Just before 11 a.m., Portsmouth officials said the building was cleared and open.

Then the Hampton General District Court also had a bomb threat against it which resulted in three courthouses being evacuated as a precaution. This was reported at 8:30 a.m., and around 9:30 a.m., officials said a sweep of the building was completed and no suspicious devices were located. Normal operations resumed.

There is no further information about either incident at this time.

