Two buildings catch fire after lightning strikes in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - Crews responded to two fires Sunday evening that was believed to be caused by lightning strikes.

On August 22 at 2:22 p.m., officials received a call about a fire in a home under construction in the 3600 Block of Trillium Drive in the Stonehouse subdivision.

Crews arrived on the scene at 2:31 p.m. to find a two-story home with a fire in the attic. The fire was brought under control at 3:04 p.m and the home sustained significant fire and water damage.

The home was unoccupied and no one was injured.

At 3:46 p.m., officials received a call about a fire in the 100 Block of Country Club Drive. Crews arrived on the scene at 3:55 p.m. to find fire showing from a two-story detached garage. The garage was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Both incidents remain under investigation however the cause is believed to be a result of lightning strikes.

