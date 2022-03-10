Two construction workers killed, one hurt in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two construction workers were killed and a third construction worker was injured at a home construction site in Short Pump Thursday morning.

First responders were called to a fire along the 4500 block of Bacova Club Court, off of Liesfield Farm Drive near Short Pump Middle School, at about 8:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw three men on the ground and a piece of scaffolding used to put up siding in contact with powerlines near the home.

"Somehow the scaffolding was in contact with the powerline," Henrico Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Henry Rosenbaum said. "What we're trying to determine, in talking with the other workers that were on scene, is how did it end up in that fashion."

The two deceased men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

The third man was transported to VCU Medical Center with electrical burns on his arms and legs.

"It's definitely a tragic day here in our community and our hearts and prayers go out to the affected families," Rosenbaum said.

As a result of the incident, there was a power outage in that area of western Henrico affecting around 2,300 Dominion Energy customers, along with some western Henrico schools, but it has since been restored.

Liesfeld Farms Drive between Mason Glen Drive and Charles Phillip Drive will be closed for the next few hours as Henrico Fire and Henrico Police work with OSHA to determine the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.